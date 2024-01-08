Best Anime Opening Tournament – Nominations

Hello, all! I realized recently that the Avocado has not yet had a tournament to determine the best anime opening and thought that now might be a good time for one. This thread is for nominations, with two main actions you can do:

At the very least we need to know the series and the number of the opening (if there were more than one). I would also prefer, if possible, the name of the song and a YouTube link if possible (which will make it easier for me when putting together the main rounds of the tournament). Upvote nominations. You can upvote as many nominations as you like (even your own). The number of upvotes at the end of the nominating period will determine which openings make it through to the tournament proper as well as the seeding.

The number of openings in the starting round of the tournament (likely 16, 32, or 64, but possibly more if necessary) will be dependent on the number of nominations received.

Nominations will be open until Monday, January 15th, at 1:00 PM ET/12:00 PM CT/10:00 PM PT. If you have any questions, be sure to ask!

I will likely be upvoting nominations during this stage, but once we get to the elimination rounds I will only vote in the case of a tie.

