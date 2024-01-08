Jeopardy! wagering clues for Mon., Jan. 8

DD1 – 1,000 – PRESIDENTIAL DOGS – Portie for short, it’s the three-word breed of the Obamas’ beloved Sunny

DD2 – 1,600 – FROM C TO D – It describes the human heart with 4, as well as a certain type of nautilus

DD3 – 800 – THE ANNALS OF HISTORY – Around 1,000 years ago, this island’s parliament, the Althing, said everyone is getting baptized

FJ – STATE CAPITALS – The 2 closest state capitals, at about 40 miles apart; one was founded by someone no longer allowed in the other

