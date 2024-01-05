Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 106

Group 104 Results
|75.00%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands – Summit
|75.00%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|Doggone dogfight
|66.67%
|Blue Archive
|Oxygen Destroyer
|66.67%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Edifice
|66.67%
|Street Cleaner
|Revenger v2
|58.33%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Guardian of the Deep
|58.33%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Wake Up, Lila
|58.33%
|Slime Rancher 2
|All the Days Ahead
|58.33%
|Later Alligator
|Unsavory Part of Town
|58.33%
|Final Gear – NeckLyeth
|Overrive
|50.00%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Sunset Station
|50.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Welcome One and Welcome All
|50.00%
|God of War Ragnarök
|Raeb’s Lament
|41.67%
|The Lord of the Rings Online:
|As We Watch the Passing Ships
|41.67%
|Solar Ash
|Absolution
|33.33%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|Originelle-SOS
|33.33%
|Sunshine Heavy Industries
|Arrival
|33.33%
|Super Alloy Ranger
|Paradox coordinate
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Flying in the Clouds
|33.33%
|The Medium
|Dark Room
|25.00%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Dramatic Descent
|25.00%
|The Knight Witch
|Hall of Giants
|16.67%
|Roadwarden
|Petrified
|16.67%
|Echoes of Mana
|Release Celebration
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 106 will be active until Monday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 107 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 106 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 106 is open until Tuesday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific