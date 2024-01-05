Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 106

Group 104 Results 75.00% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands – Summit 75.00% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Doggone dogfight 66.67% Blue Archive Oxygen Destroyer 66.67% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Edifice 66.67% Street Cleaner Revenger v2 58.33% Horizon: Forbidden West Guardian of the Deep 58.33% Lila’s Sky Ark Wake Up, Lila 58.33% Slime Rancher 2 All the Days Ahead 58.33% Later Alligator Unsavory Part of Town 58.33% Final Gear – NeckLyeth Overrive 50.00% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Sunset Station 50.00% Triangle Strategy Welcome One and Welcome All 50.00% God of War Ragnarök Raeb’s Lament 41.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: As We Watch the Passing Ships 41.67% Solar Ash Absolution 33.33% Mighty Fight Federation Originelle-SOS 33.33% Sunshine Heavy Industries Arrival 33.33% Super Alloy Ranger Paradox coordinate 33.33% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Flying in the Clouds 33.33% The Medium Dark Room 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Dramatic Descent 25.00% The Knight Witch Hall of Giants 16.67% Roadwarden Petrified 16.67% Echoes of Mana Release Celebration Remember The Fallen 50.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Sound graffiti 50.00% Webbed Hello Little Spider 50.00% Toree 2 Palmtree paradise 50.00% The Knight Witch Golem Army 50.00% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Art Academy 50.00% Chunithm NEW!! Hex of pygmalion 50.00% Echoes of Mana An Ambitious Return 50.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Indomitable soul 50.00% Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery The Color You Love the Most 50.00% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Overworld 50.00% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Sunset Station 50.00% Triangle Strategy Welcome One and Welcome All 50.00% God of War Ragnarök Raeb’s Lament 41.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: As We Watch the Passing Ships 41.67% Solar Ash Absolution 33.33% Mighty Fight Federation Originelle-SOS 33.33% Sunshine Heavy Industries Arrival 33.33% Super Alloy Ranger Paradox coordinate 33.33% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Flying in the Clouds 33.33% The Medium Dark Room 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Dramatic Descent 25.00% The Knight Witch Hall of Giants 16.67% Roadwarden Petrified 16.67% Echoes of Mana Release Celebration Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 106 will be active until Monday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 107 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 106 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 106 is open until Tuesday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...