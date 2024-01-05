Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 Episode 17 Discussion

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a fantasy anime series based on a manga series of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. Produced by Madhouse, the anime started airing in Japan on Nippon TV and worldwide on Crunchyroll on September 29, 2023. I know the show is relatively popular here (it even won The Pit for Best Anime Series 2023), so I thought it might be a good idea to start up episodic discussion threads for it. If you would like to see these discussion threads continue, let me know!

Main Cast:

Japanese –

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren

Kana Ichinose as Fern

Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark

English –

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren

Jill Harris as Fern

Jordan Dash Cruz as Stark

Plot Description (from Crunchyroll): After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.

