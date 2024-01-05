The Weekly Shuffle Thread Starts the Year With An INTRO!

Clipse – Intro

Hello everyone, and welcome to the first Weekly Shuffle Thread of 2024! I hope everybody had a great New Years, and is ready to get your shuffles back on! As we become introduced to this new year, why don’t we start things off right at the top with a nice INTRO!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Intro” (or “Introduction” if you like speaking proper English) in the title of them! But if you’re more of an Outro type of person, don’t think you need to leave! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling and I’ll see you all next time!

