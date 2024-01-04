The Weekly Music Thread of the New Year

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own apples:

Have you made any “musical” New Year’s resolutions?

If “yes”, what are they? If “no”, have you ever attempted (successfully or unsuccessfully) to do something like this before? For my part, many years ago made a New Year’s resolution to stop making New Year’s resolutions and have managed to keep it up ever since, so I’ll be sitting this one out – but if you have any music-related “goals” or “projects” planned for this year (be they related to the changing of the calendar year or not), please feel free to let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

