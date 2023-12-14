It’s NEW to the Weekly Music Thread in 2023!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2023 goes live on December 17! For anyone interested in participating, the thread will be posted in three days!

This week’s discussion prompt: What is the best “new-to-you” music you discovered in 2023 that was NOT released in 2023?

Not too far behind the curve this time around as it only just came out last year, but the album I’ve probably played more than any other in the year 2023 is the self-titled debut by Wet Leg. I love everything about this album, how the band seem to irreverently throw all sorts of things from any number of musical genres that I like into a blender, and yet somehow it comes out as something fully formed that I thoroughly enjoy. What ties it all together though is that the songwriting is solid (hooks for miles!) and the lyrics (not something I normally even pay much attention to) are funny and clever. And best of all, they really seem to be enjoying themselves – the sense of enthusiasm and sheer joy is contagious! More music like this in 2024, please!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

