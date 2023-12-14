Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14TH, 2023:

An Ice Palace Romance (Hallmark Movies Now)As The Crow Flies Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

CMA Christmas Show (ABC)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season Premiere (Hulu/Peacock)

Heaven Down Here (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

My Killer Reunion (LMN)

That Clip Show: Holiday Edition (NBC)The Crown Series Finale (Netflix)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Premiere (Peacock)

Yu Yu Hakusho Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15TH, 2023:

Carol & The End Of The WorldSeries Premiere (Netflix)

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget (Netflix)

Familia (Netflix)

Face To Face With ETA: Conversations With A Terrorist (Netflix)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Joe Bob’s Creepy Christmas (Shudder)

Love After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup (WEtv)National Christmas Tree Lighting (CBS)

Reacher Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

Such Brave Girls Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Family Plan (Apple TV)

The Secret Gift Of Christmas (Hallmark)

Yoh’ Christmas (Netflix)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2023:

A Christmas Intern (Lifetime)

Christmas With A View (UPtv)

Designing Christmas With View (Great American Family)

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO)

Sealed With A Christmas (Hallmark)

The Christmas Detective (OWN)

The Holiday Proposal Plan (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17TH, 2023:

A Christmas Intern (Lifetime)

Archer: Into The Cold (FXX)

Dial S For Santa (UPtv)

Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark)

Home Town Holidays (HGTV)

Merry Magic Christmas (Lifetime)

12 Games Of Christmas (Great American Family)

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration (CBS)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2023:

Gwyneth Vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (Max)

Hello Ghost (Netflix)

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox)

Merry Christmas Magic (Lifetime)

The Rope Curse 3 (Netflix)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, 2023:

America At A Crossroads With Judy Woodruff (PBS)

Christmas Wars (A&E)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2023:

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star (Disney+)Cindy la Regia: The High School Years Series Premiere (Netflix) – [first look video]

Court Cam Season Premiere (A&E)

Dragons Of Wonderhatch Series Premiere (Hulu)

Love Is Blind Brazil: After The Altar (Netflix)

Maestro (Netflix)

Percy Jackson & The Olympians Series Premiere (Disney+)

Taming Of The Shrewd 2 (Netflix)

Vera S12 Christmas Special (Britbox)

