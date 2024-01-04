Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread – January 4, 2024

Hey, everybody! Welcome to the weekly TV thread. Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! An unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show discussion/review requests. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know. If you have any requests for discussion threads for specific series, let me know!

This week’s discussion prompt: Do you have any TV-related resolutions for the new year? Any shows you plan to finally get around to?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2024:

Boy Swallows Universe Series Premiere (Netflix)

Reyka (Britbox)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Society Of The Snow (Netflix)

The Brothers Sun Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Golden Wedding (ABC)

The Power Of Film (TCM)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2024:

Good Grief (Netflix)

James May: Our Man In India (Prime Video)

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec (Prime Video)

Man On The Run (Netflix)

The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Lifetime)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2024:

Love On The Right Course (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7TH, 2024:

All Creatures Great And Small (PBS)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

81st Golden Globe Awards (CBS)

Funny Woman Series Premiere (PBS)

Grimsburg Series Premiere (Fox)

Home Town Season Premiere (HGTV)

Krapopolis (Fox)

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (PBS)

The Great North (Fox)

Worst Cooks In America: Spoiled Rotten Season Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, JANUARY 8TH, 2024:

Antiques Roadshow Season Twenty-Eight Premiere (PBS)

90 Day Diaries Season Premiere (TLC)

Secrets Of Polygamy Series Premiere (A&E)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH, 2024:

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season Premiere (MTV)

Found (NBC)

La Brea Season Premiere (NBC)

Love & Hip Hip: Atlanta Season Premiere (MTV)

Once Upon A Time In Vigata (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2024:

Criminal Record Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Echo Series Premiere (Disney+/Hulu)

