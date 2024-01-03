Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 3, 2024)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Another year, another failed attempt to create a “best of” playlist that isn’t longer than the previous year’s list. It’s just, there was so much great music in 2023! I ended up including 3 songs from each of my top 10 albums , and the rest of the playlist is made up of my favorite singles and songs from other great albums from the year. Basically, it’s a lot, but it’s all really, really good! And, as always, it was fun to revisit all my favorites and to order the songs in a way that creates a flow that makes sense to me. If you’re looking to find some new music to listen to, check it out.

If you have any favorites you want to share, please do. I’m always looking for new music!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

