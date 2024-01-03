The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #025: Squadron Supreme

The story of a faux Justice League who seize control of the United States with the best of intentions only to be undone by the resulting ethical nightmares, Squadron Supreme is sometimes called “Marvel’s Watchmen”: a 12-issue series examining the impact of superheroes on society and deconstructing the genre. But Mark Gruenwald’s magnum opus is a very different work in terms of tone and execution, as Gruenwald embraced the traditional comic book tropes and storytelling devices that Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons deliberately eschewed. We look at Squadron Supreme both in comparison with Watchmen and on its own merits to discuss how best to appreciate this series today.

Anchor

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon/Audible

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...