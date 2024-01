Today is Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s birthday! Of minor interest is that one of her middle names is Tintin, but much more importantly a freshwater snail discovered in 2016 by the two researchers on New Zealand’s South Island was named after her – Opacuincola gretathunbergae!

I’d like a snail named after me, please. Caenogastropoda Snailoftheweekae has a nice ring to it.

Enjoy your day everyone, take care of yourselves!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...