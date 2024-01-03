Franchise Festival S4E1 – Mega Man 1

Chris, Hamilton, and Spencer embark on a new season covering Capcom’s 11 classic Mega Man side-scrollers. Unfortunately, in order to appreciate the heights which the series would later reach, this requires taking a critical look at the franchise’s inauspicious 1987 debut. Even so, there’s always joy to be had in learning about abandoned concepts and early installment weirdness!

Let's talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Mega Man 1 below.

