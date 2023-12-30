The Night Thread Goes to GAFFNEY!

Includes a visit to RadioShack!1In 1993, indie rock darlings Sebadoh embarked on a national tour. Founding member Lou Barlow had recently purchased a video recorder and, as someone with a new “camcorder” was inclined to do in those days, filmed a bunch of random stuff. While fans of the band and/or the independent music scene of the era may find more to appreciate in these videos, I think they serve as a neat little time capsule that shows the early nineties as they were actually happening – and also of a time when people were much less inhibited about filming/being filmed in public without having/giving explicit permission. (CW: drug use)
Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!