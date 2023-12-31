30 Day Wildcard Challenge Day 31: End-Of-Year Wrapup & Special Message

We’ve closing out the year this December with a wildcard challenge and are getting ready for 2024!
But, this year comes with an extra challenge. After writing up nearly 1,400 prompts since the early days of the pandemic, I’ve opted to step away from the challenges. With huge thanks to those that helped with prompts over the years, it’s been an absolute blast and we’ve had a lot of great discussions.
I currently have challenges loaded for January and February (comedy and then romance) and then I’ll be set. As for what comes after, Mr. Ixolite, who I’ve worked with on a lot of the prompts over the past two years, will be stepping up to take it over come March, so please look forward to what comes next!
With that in mind, while we normally look ahead with the bonus day in the month, this being the final day of the year we wanted to know how you felt about the challenges we had this year, what stood out as the best and worst of it, and what suggestions you have for next year!
- May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book
- June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge
- July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge
- August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge
- September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge
- October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge
- November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge
- December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge
- January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge
- February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge
- March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge
- April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge
- May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge
- June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot
- July 2021 – 30 Day TV Rerun Challenge
- August 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge
- September 2021 – 30 Day Sports Challenge
- October 2021 – 30 Day Horror Challenge
- November 2021 – 30 Day X-Files Challenge
- December 2021 – 30 Day Board Games & More Challenge
- January 2022 – 30 Day Pokemon Challenge
- February 2022 – 30 Day Music Challenge
- March 2022 – 30 Day Video Game Challenge
- April 2022 – 30 Day Simpsons Challenge
- May 2022 – 30 Day Star Wars Challenge
- June 2022 – 30 Wild Card Challenge
- July 2022 – 30 Day Animation Loop Challenge
- August 2022 – 30 Day Action Movie Challenge
- September 2022 – 30 Day Cooking Challenge
- October 2022 – 30 Day Halloween/Horror Challenge From The Grave
- November 2022 – 30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge
- December 2022 – 30 Day Regifted Christmas Challenge
- January 2023 – 30 Day Comedy Challenge
- February 2023 – 30 Black Actors Month Challenge
- March 2023 – 30 Day Anime Challenge
- April 2023 – 30 Day Video Games Rebooted Challenge
- May 2023 – 30 Day Star Trek Challenge
- June 2023 – 30 Crime & Mystery Challenge
- July 2023 – 30 Day Science Fiction Challenge
- August 2023 – 30 Day Fantasy Challenge
- September 2023 – 30 Day Animation Reanimated
- October 2023 – 30 Day Halloween Challenge
- November 2023 – 30 Day Pop Culture Challenge
- December 2023 – 30 Day Wildcard Challenge