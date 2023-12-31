30 Day Wildcard Challenge Day 31: End-Of-Year Wrapup & Special Message

We’ve closing out the year this December with a wildcard challenge and are getting ready for 2024!

But, this year comes with an extra challenge. After writing up nearly 1,400 prompts since the early days of the pandemic, I’ve opted to step away from the challenges. With huge thanks to those that helped with prompts over the years, it’s been an absolute blast and we’ve had a lot of great discussions.

I currently have challenges loaded for January and February (comedy and then romance) and then I’ll be set. As for what comes after, Mr. Ixolite, who I’ve worked with on a lot of the prompts over the past two years, will be stepping up to take it over come March, so please look forward to what comes next!

With that in mind, while we normally look ahead with the bonus day in the month, this being the final day of the year we wanted to know how you felt about the challenges we had this year, what stood out as the best and worst of it, and what suggestions you have for next year!

May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book

June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge

July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge

August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge

October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge

December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge

February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge

March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge

April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge

May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge

June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot

July 2021 – 30 Day TV Rerun Challenge

August 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge

September 2021 – 30 Day Sports Challenge

October 2021 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2021 – 30 Day X-Files Challenge

December 2021 – 30 Day Board Games & More Challenge

January 2022 – 30 Day Pokemon Challenge

February 2022 – 30 Day Music Challenge

March 2022 – 30 Day Video Game Challenge

April 2022 – 30 Day Simpsons Challenge

May 2022 – 30 Day Star Wars Challenge

June 2022 – 30 Wild Card Challenge

July 2022 – 30 Day Animation Loop Challenge

August 2022 – 30 Day Action Movie Challenge

September 2022 – 30 Day Cooking Challenge

October 2022 – 30 Day Halloween/Horror Challenge From The Grave

November 2022 – 30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge

December 2022 – 30 Day Regifted Christmas Challenge

January 2023 – 30 Day Comedy Challenge

February 2023 – 30 Black Actors Month Challenge

March 2023 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

April 2023 – 30 Day Video Games Rebooted Challenge

May 2023 – 30 Day Star Trek Challenge

June 2023 – 30 Crime & Mystery Challenge

July 2023 – 30 Day Science Fiction Challenge

August 2023 – 30 Day Fantasy Challenge

September 2023 – 30 Day Animation Reanimated

October 2023 – 30 Day Halloween Challenge

November 2023 – 30 Day Pop Culture Challenge

December 2023 – 30 Day Wildcard Challenge

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...