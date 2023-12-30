New Years Thingies

From resolution to revolution, this is a place to share your intentions and goals for 2024.

The suggested (not mandatory) prompt is as follows:

(a) one personal goal or intention

(b) one goal or intention relating to making the world better

You can share more or less or something different if you want! The only rule: be specific.

OK, the only other rule: don’t be a dick. If you think new years resolutions are dumb and arbitrary, that’s cool, just let this be a space for people to start off 2024 with positive intentions and mental energy.

