The Thursday Politics Thread Wakes Briefly

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

As the “Holiday Warp Zone” continues, I awake briefly to check in on where we are at in the world.

House Republicans need them Hunter Biden Documents

Since Hunter Biden is refusing to sit for a closed deposition with the House Judiciary Committee, House Republicans are looking to pull any documentation with the White House. The White House would have been aware of Hunter’s decision so they want to see what, if any, communications exist. Hunter had agreed to a deposition but only if it was a public one. House Republicans felt that was tantamount to “special treatment”.

Anything that sticks, I guess.

http://tinyurl.com/yphw94mw

Michigan Supreme Court Declines A Bid To Remove Trump From Ballot

Michigan’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that kept Trump on the ballot for 2024. The argument put forward is similar to the one used in Colorado, but because Michigan law does not require a person running for President to “attest to their legal qualification to hold office”. None of the Justices signed the opinion and a vote tally was not released.

It’s important to remember that we can’t magically brush Trump away. Michigan’s going to be a tough fight and Biden will need to do more to get voters to show up. I don’t expect any more of these rulings to go the way of Colorado.

http://tinyurl.com/yk2jcv4m

Lauren Boebert Abandons Congressional District For Better Chance At Re-Election

Boebert is no longer running in her native 3rd district so that she can run in Colorado’s 4th district. Perhaps seeing the writing on the wall with having just barely won with 500 votes in the last election, she will now run in the retiring Rep. Ken Buck’s district which is a Trump +16 district. Cynical, yes. Annoying? Absolutely. We’ll never be rid of her at this point.

http://tinyurl.com/3zkv4wdv

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

