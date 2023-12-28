Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread – December 28, 2023

Hey, everybody! Welcome to the weekly TV thread. Blip here, and I will be taking over stewardship of Couch Avocadoes moving forward. A special thanks to Fandompost/Blue Adept for keeping this feature running all this time and for entrusting it to me! I will be running it pretty much exactly the same, although I might every once in a while include a discussion prompt.

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! An unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show discussion/review requests. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know. If you have any requests for discussion threads for specific series, let me know!

This week’s discussion prompt: As we rapidly approach the end of the year, what were some of your favorite TV episodes that you watched this year? (They don’t have to have originally aired this year, as long as you saw them for the first time.)

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2023:

Married To Real Estate Season Premiere (HGTV)

Miss Shampoo (Netflix)

My Wife’s Hidden Lover (LMN)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max)

Pokemon Concierge Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29TH, 2023:

A Widow Seduced (Lifetime)

Berlin Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Established Home Season Premiere (Discovery+/Max)

In With The Old Season Premiere (Discovery+/Max)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn Series Premiere (Discovery+/Max)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2023:

A Home Away Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Secret Love Triangle (Lifetime)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, 2023:

The Abandoned (Netflix)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024 (ABC)

Gardeners’ World Winter Specials 2023 (Britbox)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter Series Premiere (Sundance TV)

MONDAY, JANUARY 1ST, 2024:

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League Series Premiere (NBC)

Bitconned (Netflix)

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Marry My Husband Series Premiere (Netflix)

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television (Fox)

90 Day: The Single Life Season Premiere (TLC)

90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk Season Premiere (TLC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2ND, 2024:

A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy (PBS)

Celebrity Name That Tune Season Premiere (ABC)

Finding Your Roots With Henry Gates Jr. Season Premiere (PBS)

Fosca Innocenti Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Good Trouble Season 5B Premiere (Freeform)

The Floor Series Premiere (Fox)

The Island Of 30 Coffins Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2024:

I Can See Your Voice Season Premiere (Fox)

We Are Family Series Premiere (Fox)

