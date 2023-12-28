The Avocado Parenting Thread is Chaotic Freedom

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Suggested topic: FREEDOM!

It’s that wild time of year between Christmas and New Year’s where lots of schools and workplaces are off. How chaotic is it for you right now? How hard will it be to get back on track next Tuesday?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





