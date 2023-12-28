Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 4

Mid-terms are just around the corner and Logan hasn’t been to school since news broke over his mother’s apparent suicide. Her car was found abandoned on the Coronado Bridge.

The world is wondering how her movie star husband, Aaron Echolls, is handling her death. The two met on set of the Pursuit of Happiness and it was happily ever after. Or at least, that’s how Hollywood would like to believe it.

Aaron announced that he’s retiring to focus on his family. It’s hard to imagine him as Logan’s father and not the star of Breaking Point.

Factions 7 TOWN (NEPTUNE) Investigator (Keith Mars)

(Keith Mars) Jailer (Veronica Mars)

(Veronica Mars) Decoy

6 Vanilla Town 2 WOLVES (09ERS) Roleblocker (Madison Sinclair)

(Madison Sinclair) Investigator

Decoy 0 INDEPENDENT Serial Killer (Aaron Echolls)

(Aaron Echolls) Haunter (Lilly Kane) Players Blip / Harold Finch sic / TTG Robin (Aaron Echolls) MSD / Detective Pikachu (Keith Mars) Moolissa / Titan the moon Kim / Ann Shelley (Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe (Veronica Mars) Side / Wendy Corduroy Chum / Veronica Sawyer Indy / Backup the dog jake / Rust Cohle (Vanilla) Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess Kate / Totally Normal Teenager (Lilly Kane) Lyra / Carmen Sandiego Lindsay / Teen Mario Josephus / Dirk Gently Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die. Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Friday, December 29th at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern

