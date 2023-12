As we prepare to turn the calendar to 2024, we are looking back at 2023 in the world of comic books and comic book adjacent entertainment.

What comic book or graphic novel did you discover this year you’d like to race about?

Which comic book creators would you like to reminisce and eulogize?

Did you have a favorite comic book movie? Favorite comic book related video game? Animated movie?

It’s time to talk about the year 2023 in review.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...