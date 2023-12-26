Writing Discussion Thread Talks Details

What This Thread is for:
– talk about what you’re writing
– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)
– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work
– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through
– brainstorm ideas
– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited
What we’re not doing
-writing prompts
– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that
Optional Discussion Prompt: Grammatical Details
Should that be a “who” or “whom?” Does that sentence need a comma?
What’s your best resource for verifying stuff like that? Or do you have an editor you let handle that stuff?
(sorry, I can’t get that picture below to go away on mobile so you’re stuck with it this week)
You must be logged in to post a comment.