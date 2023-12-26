Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 3

The latest trend sweeping Neptune High is the purity test, an online list of questions of everything you could possibly do that’s dirty or fun or illegal. The lower score, the badder you’ve been.
And according to my score, I’ve been a bad, bad girl. Apparently I’ve pleasured the swim team while jacked up on goofballs.
Marlowe had died. He was Jailer (Veronica Mars).
It’s a good thing Dad’s too busy chasing a lead in Las Vegas to hear what’s being said about me now. Sometimes I don’t know who’s more protective, him or Backup.
MSD has died. He was Investigator (Keith Mars).
Factions
8 TOWN (NEPTUNE)
Investigator(Keith Mars) Jailer(Veronica Mars)
- Decoy
- 7 Vanilla Town
2 WOLVES (09ERS)
Roleblocker(Madison Sinclair)
- Investigator
- Decoy
1 INDEPENDENT
- Serial Killer
Haunter(Lilly Kane)
Players
- Blip / Harold Finch
- sic / TTG Robin
- MSD / Detective Pikachu
- Moolissa / Titan the moon
Kim / Ann Shelley(Madison Sinclair)
- Marlowe / Marlowe
- Side / Wendy Corduroy
- Chum / Veronica Sawyer
- Indy / Backup the dog
- jake / Rust Cohle
- Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess
Kate / Totally Normal Teenager(Lilly Kane)
- Lyra / Carmen Sandiego
- Lindsay / Teen Mario
- Josephus / Dirk Gentley
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.
Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death
Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Wednesday, December 27th at 5pm pacific, 7pm central, 8pm eastern
