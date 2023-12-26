The 2023 Peely Awards for the Worst in Pop Culture, Round II, Part II

…And we’re back! Here’s the second part of Round II of the 2023 Peely Awards for the Worst in Pop Culture (if you want to vote in the first part, this link’s gotcha covered). Splitting the voting between two pages is important for handling the technical issues because, as it turns out, the Peely’s are pretty popular! They get a lotta comments. As always, we put forth the categories, and we now get to vote on them.

Here are the second half, the last twenty categories:

Universal Designated Hitter Award for the Worst Aspect of Sports in 2023 (Tigercat919)

Most Baffling, Banal, or Bone-Headed Plot Twist or Development (Wolfman Jew)

You’re a Shining, Suicidal Star Award for Weirdest – Not Worst, Necessarily, but Weirdest – Adaptational Change (Wolfman Jew)

The Wilbur Falling Off a Cruise Ship Award for Most Baffling Thing to Happen in a North American Comic Strip this Year (Pershing48)

The Mario’s Time Machine Award for Most Glaring Factual Inaccuracy or Misrepresentation in a Piece of Fictional Media (Merve)

Worst Fan Behavior (Lovely Lily Bones / Ice Cream Planet)

His (with Almonds) and Hers (without Almonds) Chocolate Award for Lamest Product of 2023 Designed to Appeal to Conservatives (Tigercat919)

Saving Grace Award for Best Performance Elevating a Weak Project (Kid Presentable)

Best Moment That’s Just Deeply Satisfying to the Primordial Lizard Part of Our Brains (Lovely Lily Bones)

Grate Expectations Award for Project That Sounded So Dumb On Paper and Turned Out To Be Good (Michael Weyer)

The Quibi Show that Started Okay and Ended Horribly Award for Most Obscure Disappointment of 2023 (Merve)

Thought You Could Get Away from Us, Eh? Award for Worst Thing from 2022 That Failed to Score a Win or Nomination at Last Year’s Awards (Lovely Lily Bones)

The Balan’s About Award for Worst Pre-2023 Pop Culture that You Experienced for the First Time this Year (Merve)

Airing of Grievances over the Episodes of the Television Program Smallville and the Content Therein which Wolfman Jew Aired as Live Shows, November 30, 2022 – December 27, 2023 (Wolfman Jew)

Silliest Title for an Eric Roberts Movie Released in 2023

Worst Video Game of 2023

Worst Song or Album of 2023

Worst Television Season or Miniseries of 2023

Worst Book, Comic, Novella, or Piece of Prose of 2023

Worst Film of 2023

Well, time to get cooking! Put in as many nominations as you’d like, vote for as many options as you think deserve it—even and especially if they’re rivals in the same category—and have fun.

