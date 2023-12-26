Director Profile: Frank Capra

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Frank Capra.

Highly recommended: It Happened One Night, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Arsenic and Old Lace, It’s a Wonderful Life (top 100)

Recommended:: The Strong Man, Long Pants, The Miracle Woman, Lady for a Day, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, Lost Horizon, You Can’t Take It with You, Meet John Doe, Why We Fight (series, partially directed by Capra)

Worth a look: The Power of the Press, Ladies of Leisure, Platinum Blonde, Forbidden, The Bitter Tea of General Yen, Pocketful of Miracles

Next week’s director is… Erich von Stroheim!

