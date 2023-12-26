Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news

A Second Gay Sex Tape Was Reportedly Filmed Inside the U.S. Capitol

St. Louis Police Crashed an SUV Into a Gay Bar, Then Arrested One of Its Owners

Two 16-Year-Olds Found Guilty of Murdering Trans Teen Brianna Ghey

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...