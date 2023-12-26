Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 26

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Myles Karp, a journalist & consultant from Weston, Florida;

Emily Kawaler, a bioinformatician from New York City; and

Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois.

TIMES: NEW ROMAN // CHILDREN’S LITERATURE // BEST ACTRESS OSCAR WINNERS // HOMOPHONIC PAIRS // FORKS, KNIVES, SPOONS // JUST “E”AT IT

DD1 – 800 – BEST ACTRESS OSCAR WINNERS – In 1997, picking up her first of 3 Oscars for Best Actress, she thanks her son Pedro & her husband Joel (Emily dropped 4,800 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Christopher 1,800, Emily 4,400, Myles 2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Christopher 3,600, Emily 2,200, Myles 3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

MUSIC TERMS // TV COMEDIES BY WORKPLACE // YELLOW STONE // COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES // LITERAL NATIONAL NAMES // ADDEND”UM”

DD2 – 1,600 – MUSIC TERMS – You can use the black notes on a keyboard to play this common 5-note scale (On the first clue of the round, Emily doubled to 4,400.)

DD3 – 1,200 – LITERAL NATIONAL NAMES – Throughout its history, it’s been the “Island of Copper” (On the second clue of the round, Emily dropped 4,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into FJ: Christopher 10,800, Emily 7,600, Myles 10,000.

Final Jeopardy!

BOOK CHARACTERS – Early in a 1966 novel, this title character beats the protagonist in maze races; later on he bites him

Christopher and Emily were correct on FJ, with Christopher adding 10,000 to advance with 20,800.

Final scores: Christopher 20,800, Emily 10,900, Myles 4,799.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Frances McDormand? DD2 – What is pentatonic? DD3 – What is Cyprus? FJ – Who is Algernon?

