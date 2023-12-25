The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Night Thread is the Best Batman Night Thread According to Hipsters

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was released on this day 30 years ago. No one showed up. And no, that’s not me being overly harsh. Facing off against family hits like Mrs. Doubtfire and Beethoven’s 2nd, and following the “but think of the children!” controversy of Batman Returns the year prior (ironically, the Bat-flick that takes place during the holidays isn’t the one to open on Christmas Day), Phantasm flopped hard, grossing less than $6 million. Total.

Since then, of course, it has generated a large cult following, with it becoming fashionable to even call it the best Batman movie ever. Is it? I dunno. I mean, it’s really good, obviously, but at the end of the day, it’s essentially an extended episode of Batman: The Animated Series, with a story that really doesn’t have much of a resolution. Hey, what are you doing? Don’t look at me that way. I didn’t say I didn’t like it! I do really like it! A lot! I just think it’s a little short (it’s barely over an hour) and, I dunno, it’s ultimately no The Dark Knight. In my opinion. Stop looking at me that way! I didn’t insult your mother, I just said I didn’t think Phantasm is the “perfect Batman movie” as so many of you claim. In my opinion. Don’t hurt me! Help!



