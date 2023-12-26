Tuesday’s Politics thread enters the Holiday Warp Zone

It’s that weird time of year before New Year’s. Time means nothing, meals happen when they happen, is it dunch? Linner? Brunch? Who cares! Ham sandwiches are acceptable for any of these meals, just me? I’m willing to accept that. But are you willing to accept some leftover ham for the love of all that’s holy I have so much!!

It’s going to be a busy start to the year, looking ahead through the fog that is this week. The Idiot’s lawyers will be earning their pay (if he’s paying them). Then there’s whatever judicial calendar shaped shenanigans Judge Loose Cannon is going to pull. We have the DC appellate court potentially ruling on the DC stuff, then that being appealed either en banc (full panel), and then on to SCOTUS. Never mind all the civil stuff. The NY civil suit should be ruled on by Jan 4th I think? I’m losing track. It’s just all so delicious.

I hope we’ve all had a safe and happy holiday season. I wish you all the best for the new year, let’s just quietly let it ride in shall we? No big fanfare, not big to-dos, just hey there, 2024. good to see you. If you could try not to be terrible, that’d be great.

