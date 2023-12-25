Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 25

Today’s players in the last game of this Second Chance final are:

Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland, who carries over 2,400 from the previous game;

Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California. who earned 16,200 on Friday; and

Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, who has a huge advantage from game one with 51,200.

Jeopardy!

BATS ENTERTAINMENT // GETTING POSSESSIVE // HOBBIES // LET ME PHRASE IT THIS WAY // RIDE INTO… // THE MANGER ZONE

DD1 – 1,000 – HOBBIES – It’s a period in British history, or a hobby involving refurbishing old cars (Jason dropped 2,000.)

Scores at first break: Juveria 2,800, Jason 400, Iris 800.

Scores going into DJ: Juveria 5,000, Jason 3,800, Iris 1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

I’VE SEEN HER TYPE BEFORE // SCIENCE & NATURE // ’80s NO. 1 HITMAKERS // AGES, EPOCHS & ERAS // AFRICAN AMERICANA // OLD YOU “SO”

DD2 (video) – 1,600 – SCIENCE & NATURE – This plant, whose name means “beautiful woman”, produces beautiful but poisonous berries (Juveria added 5,000.)

DD3 – 800 – AGES, EPOCHS & ERAS – This “Age” began in the 1930s with the advent of a new type of engine, though it didn’t take off for a decade or so (Juveria added 800.)

Scores going into FJ: Juveria 19,600, Jason 15,800, Iris 7,000.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES IN AMERICA – The name of this animal that died in 1885 after being struck by a train that subsequently derailed lives on as an adjective

Only Jason was correct on FJ. Juveria wagered $0 and finished to two games at a very impressive 70,800. Unfortunately, those points are not converted to dollars, as Juveria’s reward is $35,000 and a ticket to Champions Wildcard.

Final scores for game two: Juveria 19,600, Jason 25,800, Iris 2,400.

Combined two-game scores: Juveria 70,800, Jason 42,000, Iris 4,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is restoration? DD2 – What is belladonna? DD3 – What is the Jet Age? FJ – Who was Jumbo?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...