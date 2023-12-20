The Wednesday Politics Thread Looks at Uranus

My love for space is well documented. Less well documented, though it does exist buried somewhere in PTs past when it came up before, is my frustration over the inability to talk about Uranus without people joking about its name.

But Uranus is such a cool planet! Discovered in 1781, it was originally intended to be named after Britain’s King George until someone said that was stupid and opted to name it after Uranus forever. It’s most unique feature is how it’s completely tilted on its axis, giving it extreme seasons lasting 21 years. The planet is surrounded by at least 27 moons, many drawing their names from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.

The James Webb telescope recently got some cool photos, capturing infrared light and showing Uranus in ways we’ve never seen it before. Its rings and pole light up, and you can see a few of its many moons. Rad! You can find more information on the James Webb telescope’s website. Quite frankly, your anus doesn’t compare.

Welcome to Wednesday, friends. Be kind and thoughtful today. Santa is watching. Cheers.

