Now is the Winter of the Book Nook’s Discontent, or Content, Whatever the Case May Be

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

The Pits: Best in Books 2023 is here: https://the-avocado.org/2023/12/19/the-pits-best-in-books-2023/

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Tomorrow is the first day of Winter. What are your favorite books, stories, essays, plays or poems about Winter?

Ideas for prompts are always welcome!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know. The topic choice is wide open, as long as it pertains to books or writing.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...