Woody the Talking Christmas Tree Night Thread

Woody the Talking Christmas Tree sprung from the bowels of hell first appeared at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in the early 1980s. Visiting Woody quickly became an annual tradition, with Woody’s totally non-creepy visage and witty banter terrifying delighting an entire generation of children along the way. Fortunately Sadly, the horrifying beloved tree fell into disrepair and was finally destroyed retired in 2007.

That is…until 2021…

That’s right, a “new-and-improved” version of Woody the Talking Christmas Tree is now back in action for a third year in a row. May he continue to accept the blood sacrifices of our children grace visitors to the Mic Mac Mall with his presence every year.

Optional discussion prompt: What is a holiday custom (Xmas-based or otherwise) in your family or where you grew up that was common or seemed “normal” to you as a kid – but in hindsight, is actually kind of weird?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...