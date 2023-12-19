Comic Book Review – Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #2

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2

Writer – Brian Buccellato

Artist – Christian Dulce

It’s been awhile since I’ve reviewed an ongoing series or mini-series here at the site and I’ve decided that I’m going back to the good old days with JL vs. Godzilla vs. Kong.

This issue opens up with Superman engaging Godzilla and the Man of Steel trying to reach the kaiju and have him leave the city limits. Superman gives Godzilla a warning shot since his request has fallen on deaf ears. The Justice League is en route to help Superman when Cyborg tells the team over comms that three giant creatures are attacking Central City, Gotham, and Themyscira. The League splits up and goes off to handle these emergencies. Hawkgirl flies to Metropolis to aid Superman. By the end of the issue, the definitive winner of Superman vs. Godzilla will be revealed, which sets up Issue 3.

The action sequences and narrative of this issue is split almost equally between Superman vs. Godzilla and Batman and the Bat-Family taking on a giant flying bat creature in Gotham. A mystery brought to light this issue is the appearance of an island that is discovered when Wonder Woman and Green Arrow are headed to Themyscira. Diana drops off Oliver so he can investigate this landmass as he states he has “a history with deserted islands.” We learn that Toyman is in possession of the Dreamstone and he is using it to make his wishes a reality. I’m looking forward to seeing Oliver’s adventure on the island and to learn if anyone will have his back or if it is strictly a solo mission. Some may think he’s in over his head but you can never count Ollie out. So far we haven’t seen Kong rear his head yet and I’m sure he’ll make an appearance around Issue 3 or 4. That’s my guess. Kong Watch has officially started and you’ll be the first to know when he makes his grand entrance. Place your bets in the comment section on when you think he will show up. It’ll keep things interesting for sure.

The Justice League has sent out an emergency alert and I’m curious to see who will answer the call. One hero arrives to help Superman and Hawkgirl but I’ll keep their identity a secret for now. The Legion of Doom are back on their Earth and are trying to regroup. Lex Luthor wakes up at LexCorp Tower and starts to realize the power Toyman yields. Who will be the last one to hold the Dreamstone and will it be the answer to sending Godzilla and company back to the Monsterverse?

I haven’t been this excited for a crossover in a long time. The opening salvo has been launched with many more battles to come. Who will survive this titanic tussle for the ages? Which threat from Skull Island will appear next and who will be the ones to face it head on? I’m sure we will get some answers in the very next issue.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #3 is scheduled for release on Tuesday December 19th, 2023.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...