Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama;

Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California; and

Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario.

Jeopardy!

LET’S TAKE A PEEK // QUITE A SITE // MOVIE VIEWING // A LOOK BACK // OH, “IC” // IT’S A VISION BOARD

DD1 – 1,000 – A LOOK BACK – 6 days before Robert E. Lee’s surrender, the Confederate government fled this city, & Confederate troops burned much of it down (Sam added 3,000.)

Scores at first break: Juveria 3,800, Sam 8,200, Jake 800.

Scores going into DJ: Juveria 5,600, Sam 10,400, Jake 3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

A REAL SOB STORY // 2020s TV // DON’T EAT WITH YOUR HANDS // FAMOUS FINNS // OPERA // GOING TO THE DOG BREED WORDS

DD2 – 800 – OPERA – Macchiato means coffee spotted with milk & “Una Macchia” is a Verdi aria about a spot from this Shakespeare woman (Juveria added $15,600.)

DD3 – 2,000 – GOING TO THE DOG BREED WORDS – Nationality of one from Valletta (Jake added 7,300.)

Scores going into FJ: Juveria 32,400, Sam 18,000, Jake 17,900.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES – Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy & the only one with a population under 1 million

Everyone was correct on FJ. Juveria added $4,000 to advance with 36,400.

Final scores: Juveria 36,400, Sam 36,000 Jake 35,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Richmond? DD2 – Who is Lady Macbeth? DD3 – What is Maltese? FJ – What is Bhutan?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...