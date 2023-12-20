Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 20

Today’s players in Second Chance are:
- Jake Garrett, a football coach & teacher from Trussville, Alabama;
- Sam Claussen, a history professor from Santa Clarita, California; and
- Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario.
Jeopardy!
LET’S TAKE A PEEK // QUITE A SITE // MOVIE VIEWING // A LOOK BACK // OH, “IC” // IT’S A VISION BOARD
DD1 – 1,000 – A LOOK BACK – 6 days before Robert E. Lee’s surrender, the Confederate government fled this city, & Confederate troops burned much of it down (Sam added 3,000.)
Scores at first break: Juveria 3,800, Sam 8,200, Jake 800.
Scores going into DJ: Juveria 5,600, Sam 10,400, Jake 3,400.
Double Jeopardy!
A REAL SOB STORY // 2020s TV // DON’T EAT WITH YOUR HANDS // FAMOUS FINNS // OPERA // GOING TO THE DOG BREED WORDS
DD2 – 800 – OPERA – Macchiato means coffee spotted with milk & “Una Macchia” is a Verdi aria about a spot from this Shakespeare woman (Juveria added $15,600.)
DD3 – 2,000 – GOING TO THE DOG BREED WORDS – Nationality of one from Valletta (Jake added 7,300.)
Scores going into FJ: Juveria 32,400, Sam 18,000, Jake 17,900.
Final Jeopardy!
COUNTRIES – Of the 14 countries that border China, it’s the only monarchy & the only one with a population under 1 million
Everyone was correct on FJ. Juveria added $4,000 to advance with 36,400.
Final scores: Juveria 36,400, Sam 36,000 Jake 35,800.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Richmond? DD2 – Who is Lady Macbeth? DD3 – What is Maltese? FJ – What is Bhutan?