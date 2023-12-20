Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 100

Group 98 Results
|66.67%
|Quantaar
|Dawn of Heroes
|66.67%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|ligtning strikes (keishou yonao?)
|58.33%
|Kamihime Project
|Cat” in Half
|58.33%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Mushroom Gorge
|58.33%
|Potion Craft
|Alchemist’s Tale
|58.33%
|Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City
|The Lost City
|58.33%
|Deathloop
|Space Invader (Charlie Montague)
|50.00%
|Astalon: Tears of the earth
|SUPER ARRANGE: This cursed tower
|50.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
|Be Prepared
|50.00%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 228 (Night)
|50.00%
|Cyber Shadow
|Combinatron
|50.00%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Sprout
|41.67%
|The Knight Witch
|The Battle of the Broken Sky
|41.67%
|Blaster master zero 3
|Luminous Promise (8-bit Ver.)
|41.67%
|Beacon Pines
|Dreams
|33.33%
|Bombergirl
|PartynightMARE
|33.33%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Omokage Interlude
|33.33%
|Super Metroid (NSO)
|Brinstar (Underground Depths)
|33.33%
|Say No! More
|Friend or no
|25.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|CUE CUE RESCUE [TORIENA]
|25.00%
|Later Alligator
|Vintage Gator Games
|25.00%
|Mundaun
|Dark Thoughts
|16.67%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|Mother Earth
|16.67%
|Super Metroid (NSO)
|Norfair (Ridley’s Lair)
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 100 will be active until Thursday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 101 will start Thursday and be active until Jan 1st*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 100 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 100 is open until Thursday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific