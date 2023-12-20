Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 100

Group 98 Results 66.67% Quantaar Dawn of Heroes 66.67% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX ligtning strikes (keishou yonao?) 58.33% Kamihime Project Cat” in Half 58.33% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mushroom Gorge 58.33% Potion Craft Alchemist’s Tale 58.33% Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City The Lost City 58.33% Deathloop Space Invader (Charlie Montague) 50.00% Astalon: Tears of the earth SUPER ARRANGE: This cursed tower 50.00% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Be Prepared 50.00% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 228 (Night) 50.00% Cyber Shadow Combinatron 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sprout 41.67% The Knight Witch The Battle of the Broken Sky 41.67% Blaster master zero 3 Luminous Promise (8-bit Ver.) 41.67% Beacon Pines Dreams 33.33% Bombergirl PartynightMARE 33.33% Touken Ranbu Warriors Omokage Interlude 33.33% Super Metroid (NSO) Brinstar (Underground Depths) 33.33% Say No! More Friend or no 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident CUE CUE RESCUE [TORIENA] 25.00% Later Alligator Vintage Gator Games 25.00% Mundaun Dark Thoughts 16.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Mother Earth 16.67% Super Metroid (NSO) Norfair (Ridley’s Lair) Remember The Fallen 50.00% Kamihime Project I’ll never lose your sweetness really so… 50.00% Webbed Spider on a Balloon 50.00% Anonymous;Code CONNECTION 50.00% Lunistice Shrine (home) 50.00% Spectacular Sparky Option Select (Menu) 50.00% Astalon: Tears of the earth SUPER ARRANGE: This cursed tower 50.00% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Be Prepared 50.00% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 228 (Night) 50.00% Cyber Shadow Combinatron 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sprout 47.37% 30XX Skybound Highvault 47.06% Touken Ranbu Warriors Butterfly Dreams 41.67% The Knight Witch The Battle of the Broken Sky 41.67% Blaster master zero 3 Luminous Promise (8-bit Ver.) 41.67% Beacon Pines Dreams 33.33% Bombergirl PartynightMARE 33.33% Touken Ranbu Warriors Omokage Interlude 33.33% Super Metroid (NSO) Brinstar (Underground Depths) 33.33% Say No! More Friend or no 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident CUE CUE RESCUE [TORIENA] 25.00% Later Alligator Vintage Gator Games 25.00% Mundaun Dark Thoughts 16.67% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Mother Earth 16.67% Super Metroid (NSO) Norfair (Ridley’s Lair) Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 100 will be active until Thursday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 101 will start Thursday and be active until Jan 1st*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 100 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 100 is open until Thursday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...