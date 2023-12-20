Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Episodes 1-2 Spoiler Thread

The Winter Solstice is upon us, and the long-awaited television adaptation of the beloved children’s urban fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has premiered, with the first two episodes available on Disney+!

The books have been previously adapted into an ill-fated movie series and a surprisingly-good musical, but this will be the first adaptation to have the author Rick Riordan’s direct involvement.

The first season, adapting book 1, The Lightning Thief, will be eight episodes, with new ones being released each Tuesday.

I think it’s off to a great start. What’d you think?

