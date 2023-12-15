Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 97

Group 95 Results 91.67% Moonglow Bay Reel It In! 75.00% Hot Wheels Unleashed Fire behind Me 66.67% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Cloudkeep 58.33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Rival Rush (Vs. Metal Sonic) 58.33% Roadwarden Foggy Lake 58.33% Please Be Happy Rain Poem 58.33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Planet Wisp Act 2 (Remix) 50.00% Triangle Strategy Travis’ Thieves 50.00% Kamihime Project I’ll never lose your sweetness really so… 41.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Vs Psychic power given form 41.67% Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons The Cycle Ends 41.67% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Your Gaze, My Light 41.67% Subnautica: Below Zero Twisty Bridges 41.67% Grounded Spider Combat Music 41.67% Potionomics Carnival 41.67% Rogue Legacy 2 The Sun Tower 41.67% Rockman X Dive Cyberspace 33.33% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams 25.00% Touken Ranbu Warriors Prologue 25.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Owari Hajimari 25.00% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust C Visionary Takes the Stage 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Great Bay Temple 16.67% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Earthstriker (Plains of Passage) 16.67% Mario Tennis (NSO) Game Point – Break Point Remember The Fallen 46.67% Rogue Legacy 2 the fish and the whale 46.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Spirit Mail 46.67% Genshin Impact No Turning Back 46.67% Balan Wonderworld Wonderworld (final dance) 46.67% Anonymous;Code OVERCOMING 46.67% Live A Live HD Go! Go! Steel titan (Japanese version) 46.67% Kaiju Wars Aquatic Assault 46.67% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs otherside 46.67% Kamihime Project Indefinite itenary 41.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Vs Psychic power given form 41.67% Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons The Cycle Ends 41.67% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Your Gaze, My Light 41.67% Subnautica: Below Zero Twisty Bridges 41.67% Grounded Spider Combat Music 41.67% Potionomics Carnival 41.67% Rogue Legacy 2 The Sun Tower 41.67% Rockman X Dive Cyberspace 33.33% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams 25.00% Touken Ranbu Warriors Prologue 25.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Owari Hajimari 25.00% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust C Visionary Takes the Stage 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Great Bay Temple 16.67% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Earthstriker (Plains of Passage) 16.67% Mario Tennis (NSO) Game Point – Break Point Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 97 will be active until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 98 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 97 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 97 is open until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

