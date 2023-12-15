Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 97

Group 95 Results
|91.67%
|Moonglow Bay
|Reel It In!
|75.00%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Fire behind Me
|66.67%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Cloudkeep
|58.33%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Rival Rush (Vs. Metal Sonic)
|58.33%
|Roadwarden
|Foggy Lake
|58.33%
|Please Be Happy
|Rain Poem
|58.33%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Planet Wisp Act 2 (Remix)
|50.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Travis’ Thieves
|50.00%
|Kamihime Project
|I’ll never lose your sweetness really so…
|41.67%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Vs Psychic power given form
|41.67%
|Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
|The Cycle Ends
|41.67%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Your Gaze, My Light
|41.67%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Twisty Bridges
|41.67%
|Grounded
|Spider Combat Music
|41.67%
|Potionomics
|Carnival
|41.67%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|The Sun Tower
|41.67%
|Rockman X Dive
|Cyberspace
|33.33%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams
|25.00%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Prologue
|25.00%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Owari Hajimari
|25.00%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|C Visionary Takes the Stage
|25.00%
|Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO)
|Great Bay Temple
|16.67%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|Earthstriker (Plains of Passage)
|16.67%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Game Point – Break Point
Remember The Fallen
|46.67%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|the fish and the whale
|46.67%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Spirit Mail
|46.67%
|Genshin Impact
|No Turning Back
|46.67%
|Balan Wonderworld
|Wonderworld (final dance)
|46.67%
|Anonymous;Code
|OVERCOMING
|46.67%
|Live A Live HD
|Go! Go! Steel titan (Japanese version)
|46.67%
|Kaiju Wars
|Aquatic Assault
|46.67%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|otherside
|46.67%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 97 will be active until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 98 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 97 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 97 is open until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific