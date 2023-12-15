Job Rants Thread – 12/15/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

O Christmas List, O Christmas List, How broke now will you make me?

I kid, of course…I was already broke. Still though, one shouldn’t let such anxieties fill their heads too badly. It is the season of giving, after all, and we all need to remember what’s really important this time of year…The Fourth Quarter Crunch! Speaking of, I still have some things I need to take care of, both personally and professionally, in the next ten days, so I’ll leave you to it. Hope everyone’s feeling more the season than the job; it only comes around once a year, after all.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If you think you have it bad, think about what the workers at Amazon must be feeling, right about now.

