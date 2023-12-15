The Best Weekly Shuffle Thread YET!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! We’ve all been shuffling for a while now, but I think that this just may be the greatest example of a shuffle we’ve seen yet. Why do I say that? Because today or special word of the day is YET!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Yet” in the title of them! But if you’ve been searching for your shuffle and haven’t found a worthy song yet, don’t feel let down yet again! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everyone, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...