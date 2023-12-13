Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 95

Group 93 Results
|63.64%
|Floodland
|Murky Waters
|63.64%
|Moonglow Bay
|The Cozy Cavern
|63.64%
|Jitsu Squad
|Surfing on the lava
|54.55%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Crossing the Styx
|54.55%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Fort O’Virbus (Night)
|54.55%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Engine Overdrive (stage 6)
|54.55%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Elsewhere Forest
|54.55%
|King Of Fighters XV
|KD-009q
|54.55%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Travel
|36.36%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Thursday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 96 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don't just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don't worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 95 is open until Thursday, December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific