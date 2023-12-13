Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 95

Group 93 Results 63.64% Floodland Murky Waters 63.64% Moonglow Bay The Cozy Cavern 63.64% Jitsu Squad Surfing on the lava 54.55% Monster Train: First Class Crossing the Styx 54.55% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Fort O’Virbus (Night) 54.55% Ex-Zodiac Engine Overdrive (stage 6) 54.55% New Pokémon Snap Elsewhere Forest 54.55% King Of Fighters XV KD-009q 54.55% Far: Changing Tides Travel 36.36% New Pokémon Snap Florio National Park (Day) ~Route 1 36.36% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Jubilife Village 36.36% Dorfromantik Orselina 36.36% Triangle Strategy Battle V 36.36% Shin Megami Tensei V Tokyo – Twilight 36.36% Lila’s Sky Ark Above the Waves, Below the Clouds 36.36% Far: Changing Tides Sunken City 27.27% Little Nightmares II Main Theme 27.27% Bowser’s Fury The wrath of fury bowser 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Emera [PON] 18.18% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! 1 2 Fanclub | Wonderlands×Showtime 18.18% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Palina’s Theme 18.18% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kalimari Desert 18.18% Black Book Березки да елушки / Birches And Fir Trees 9.09% Metroid Dread Escape Remember The Fallen 46.67% LaTale Online Aie Island ~ Daydream 46.67% Disgaea 6 Map to the future 46.67% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind 46.67% Spectacular Sparky Spectacular (Ending) 46.67% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Silver Bullet [xi] 46.67% Eastward City Night 46.67% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paris Promenade 46.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 儚き恋の華 [BEMANI Sound Team “TAG” feat. 猫体質] 46.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Time Machine [40mP- Leo/need Cover] FEB 2021 36.36% New Pokémon Snap Florio National Park (Day) ~Route 1 36.36% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Jubilife Village 36.36% Dorfromantik Orselina 36.36% Triangle Strategy Battle V 36.36% Shin Megami Tensei V Tokyo – Twilight 36.36% Lila’s Sky Ark Above the Waves, Below the Clouds 36.36% Far: Changing Tides Sunken City 27.27% Little Nightmares II Main Theme 27.27% Bowser’s Fury The wrath of fury bowser 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Emera [PON] 18.18% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! 1 2 Fanclub | Wonderlands×Showtime 18.18% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Palina’s Theme 18.18% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kalimari Desert 18.18% Black Book Березки да елушки / Birches And Fir Trees 9.09% Metroid Dread Escape Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 95 will be active until Thursday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 96 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 95 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 95 is open until Thursday, December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

