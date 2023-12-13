Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 13

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Ed Coulson, an economics & real estate professor from Dana Point, California;

Emma Saltzberg, a campaigns director from Brooklyn, New York; and

Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jeopardy!

SCIENCE // WESTERN TV SHOWS // HOLMES, SHERLOCK HOLMES // NAME THAT CARMAKER // SLANG FOR LIQUOR // LOOK! UP IN THE SKY! IT’S…

DD1 – 600 – SCIENCE – During an epidemic of this disease in 1796, Edward Jenner discovered the power of vaccines & used it to save lives (Ed dropped 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Tyler 3,200, Emma 1,000, Ed 3,800.

Scores going into DJ: Tyler 4,800, Emma 2,600, Ed 3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

FRENCH CONNECTIONS // WHO’S THE MRS.? // YOUR DAY IN “C”OURT // IT WAS AN OLYMPIC YEAR // OSCAR, MEYER, WIENER // AD-JECTIVES

DD2 – 1,200 – IT WAS AN OLYMPIC YEAR – McKinley wins term one; the Supreme Court rules on Plessy v. Ferguson (Emma added 1,200.)

DD3 – 1,200 – YOUR DAY IN “C”OURT – This effort to boot a juror can be peremptory or for cause (Ed dropped 6,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Tyler 18,400, Emma 10,600, Ed 2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

MOVIE MUSICALS – Of the musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, 1 of the 2 with one-word titles based on & named for literary characters

Everyone was correct on FJ and bet it all, with Tyler doubling up to advance with 36,800. Of course, the players don’t have the points converted to dollars in this tournament, so Tyler took additional risk with his bet from the lead without the potential for additional reward.

Final scores: Tyler 36,800, Emma 21,200, Ed 5,600.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is smallpox? DD2 – What is 1896? DD3 – What is challenge? FJ – What is “Oliver!” or “Gigi”? (Only Ed wrote “Gigi”.)

