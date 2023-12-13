The Weekly Wrestling Thread Misses Its Deadline

NXT Deadline was this past weekend and it was a damn good show. A bunch of great matches and no bad ones.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

2. Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate

3. Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

4. Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

5. DIY and The Miz vs. Imperium

6. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

7. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

8. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

9. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

10. Randy Orton and L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Andrade el Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

3. Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castignoli

4. Jon Moxley vs. Rush

5. Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page

6. Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

7. Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

8. Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

9. Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland

10. Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Wardlow vs. Willie Mack

(Also, I got something special planned for next week.)

