Werewolf 219 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Day 5

Greenwitch was walking back to her Gallifreyan apartment after another day of hunting down the infiltrators when she heard a mysterious and ominous noise. “Are you my Mummy?” Suddenly a weird gas mask wearing kid stepped out of the shadows like a zombie! Like a light Greenwitch took off and ran as fast as she could into the nearest safe space, an oddly out of place Diner! “Oh! Hello, I’m Me, what can I get you?” the friendly lady at the counter asked. “Well you can get me away from that monster for a start!” Greenwitch replied. “Yeah, I can do that!” Me said and they vanished in a blink inside the Diner. Greenwitch has died she was Madame Vastra the town Investigator

The Magus stood triumphant! They did it, they successfully caught a Villain and saved the day! unfortunately victory has a price and Lavos wasn’t going to take this slight lightly! So darkness descended on The Magus cutting his victory short. MSD has died. They were The Valeyard (Town Duelist)

Roles and Factions 5 Universal Heroes Ian & Barbara: Two Lovers who share a chat. If one dies they both die

Ace: Town Vigilante. Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated.

Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated. Bad Wolf: Town Healer. Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves.

Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves. Madame Vastra/Jenny Flynn: Town Investigator and Backup Investigator . each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive

. each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive Strax: Strax: Town Roleblocker : Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly) The Watcher: Watches A Player each night to look for movement.

Clara The Impossible Girl : Will read Inconclusive to all investigations

: Will read Inconclusive to all investigations 2 Universal Heroes: Vanilla Town 1 Universal Villain Grandfather Paradox: Wolf Recruiter. When Killed they will read as Town and they will recruit a new player who will have always been Grandfather Paradox (replace Dead Player with recruited player, leave Scum count the same.) Investigation will reveal him as A Villain

The Meddling Monk : Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

: Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly) The Decayed Master : Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator

: Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator 0 Dastardly Vanilla Villains 1 Omega The Serial Killer: Omega is escaping from The Anti Matter Dimension If Omega is day-killed or targeted by the vigilante, he will possess another player (of the eliminated player’s choice) to take on the SK mantle. The only way Omega can be defeated is if targeted by The Villain’s kill. If all the Villains are killed off before him Omega will be vulnerable to any town attempt to kill him. 0 Wild Card Roles Captain Jack Harkness: The Stump. You can’t die! If you get Killed instead of going to the Matrix (graveyard) you keep posting as normal but can’t vote/be voted for/have night actions done to you. Stump Activated is Town.

The Valeyard : One time during the day you can publicly announce you are challenging a target player. Only you and the target player can be voted for during that day. Rules Do not edit or delete posts on the daily Open Thread (OT), for any reason.

Do not quote directly or post screenshots from Discord in the daily OT

Do not discuss specific gameplay with other living players outside of the daily OT or Discord

Only votes posted directly in response to the designated vote thread are counted.

Be accommodating of different playing styles and different levels of role play (rp).

Attack arguments, not people.

Ties Will Result in RNG deciding who of the tied players gets day killed.

Make At Least 3 posts a game day

Don’t Blink

Run Players Blip

Koala De Ville

Cork

Indy

Louie

Josephus Brown

Moolissa

Copy (Stumping)

Greenwitch

QQ

Marlowe

Jake

Lamb

Green

Narrow

Raven And Rose

MSD

J Sylence Mx

Moonster

Side

Twilight is Tuesday December 12th at 5pst 8est

