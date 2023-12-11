The Night Thread of Mr. Nobody (12/11/23)

In the 1932 short film Betty Boop for President Ms. Boop runs her campaign against the terrifying Mr. Nobody.

“When you’re hungry, who feeds you? Mr. Nobody.

Who cares what becomes of you? Mr. Nobody.

Should you wake some early dawn

Find a new milkman is on

Who cares if your wife is gone? Mr. Nobody.” Betty Boop for President

Fortunately, the public picks Betty. She begins her public service by repaving the roads, serving free ice cream and replacing the electric chair with a makeover station that turns a gruff convict into a gay stereotype. They didn’t put that one in The Celluloid Closet.

Watch the film here: Betty Boop for President 1932 1080p – YouTube





Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...