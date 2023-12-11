Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 11

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Emma Saltzberg, a campaigns director from Brooklyn, New York;

Donesh Olyaie, a marketing director from Los Angeles, California; and

Amal Dorai, a venture capital investor from San Francisco, California.

Jeopardy!

GOT YOUR NAME TAG? // IT’S THE GENEVA CONVENTION // THE MUSIC OF CANADA // HYDROLOGY // CIRCLE TIME // F-STOP

DD1 – 600 – HYDROLOGY – The gradual movement of water through porous openings in rock or soil, it’s also a way to make coffee (Amal added 3,000.)

Scores at first break: Amal 7,800, Donseh 3,200, Emma 0.

Scores going into DJ: Amal 8,600, Donseh 4,600, Emma 2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE COUNTRY’S UNKNOWN SOLDIER // DIRECTORS’ FIRST FEATURE // THE 7 DEADLY SIN-ONYMS // HOME ON THE RANGE // ART // CRAFTS

DD2 – 1,600 – ART – The full title of this modernist Stravinsky ballet includes “Pictures from Pagan Russia in Two Parts” (Amal dropped 3,000.)

DD3 – 1,200 – THE 7 DEADLY SIN-ONYMS – “Pride” synonym paired with “The Id” in a Freud title (Emma added 2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Amal 11,200, Donseh 12,600, Emma 15,000.

Final Jeopardy!

20TH CENTURY LITERATURE – Thomas Pynchon wrote that this novelist “in 1948 understood that despite the Axis defeat…fascism had not gone away”

Emma and Amal were correct on FJ, with Emma adding 10,201 to advance with 25,201.

Final scores: Amal 22,400, Donesh 0, Emma 25,201.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is percolation? DD2 – What is “The Rite of Spring”? DD3 – What is ego? FJ – Who was Orwell?

