Werewolf 219 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Day 3

Haydn was sitting around his desk late at night. He couldn’t sleep! So he wiled away the hours trying to compose another masterpiece of music! Sadly the noise attracted a nasty monster known as The Hush who quickly arrived and snuffed him out. Narrowstrife has died! They were The Meddling Monk. The Wolf Roleblocker.
Boyle was at the Gallifreyan Dunkin Donuts getting some latte night snacking going when he met the cutest little The Meep known as The Meep! Sadly The Meep is not friendly and kidnapped Boyle and took him who knows where! Indy Has died, they were The Bad Wolf. The Town Healer.
Dr. Zone was no stranger to Time Travel. He is a Cyborg Time Traveler after all! So when he went for a stroll along the promenade overlooking an exposed tear in the space time continuum he expected to be quite alright! Sadly though he was not quite alright as a Weeping Angel who happened to be nearby grabbed him as we tossing a coin into the rift. Side has died. They were Strax the town Roleblocker.
Factions And Roles
9 Universal Heroes
- Ian & Barbara: Two Lovers who share a chat. If one dies they both die
- Ace: Town Vigilante. Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated.
Bad Wolf: Town Healer. Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves.Madame Vastra/ Jenny Flynn: Town Investigator and Backup Investigator. each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive Strax: Strax: Town Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)
- The Watcher: Watches A Player each night to look for movement.
Clara The Impossible Girl:Will read Inconclusive to all investigations
- 4 Universal Heroes: Vanilla Town
3 Universal Villains
- Grandfather Paradox: Wolf Recruiter. When Killed they will read as Town and they will recruit a new player who will have always been Grandfather Paradox (replace Dead Player with recruited player, leave Scum count the same.) Investigation will reveal him as A Villain
The Meddling Monk:Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)
- The Decayed Master: Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator
- 1 Dastardly Vanilla Villains
1 Omega The Serial Killer: Omega is escaping from The Anti Matter Dimension If Omega is day-killed or targeted by the vigilante, he will possess another player (of the eliminated player’s choice) to take on the SK mantle. The only way Omega can be defeated is if targeted by The Villain’s kill. If all the Villains are killed off before him Omega will be vulnerable to any town attempt to kill him.
Rules
- Do not edit or delete posts on the daily Open Thread (OT), for any reason.
- Do not quote directly or post screenshots from Discord in the daily OT
- Do not discuss specific gameplay with other living players outside of the daily OT or Discord
- Only votes posted directly in response to the designated vote thread are counted.
- Be accommodating of different playing styles and different levels of role play (rp). Attack arguments, not people.
- Ties Will Result in RNG deciding who of the tied players gets day killed.
- Make At Least 3 posts a game day
- Don’t Blink
- Run
Players
- Blip
- Koala De Ville
Cork Indy
- Louie
- Josephus Brown
- Moolissa
- Copy
- Greenwitch
Marlowe Jake
- Lamb
- Green
Narrow
- Raven And Rose
- MSD
- J Sylence Mx
- Moonster
Side
Important Modly Clarification: The Valeyard and Captain Jack are two alignment neutral roles that were given out to anyone who was a vanilla member of Wolf Or Town. So if there are more Roles than Players that’s why. Two Vanilla Players have one of these each
Twilight Will Be Friday December 8th at 2pm Pacific, 5pm Eastern, 10pm GMT
Allonsy!