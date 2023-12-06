Werewolf 219 Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Day 3

Haydn was sitting around his desk late at night. He couldn’t sleep! So he wiled away the hours trying to compose another masterpiece of music! Sadly the noise attracted a nasty monster known as The Hush who quickly arrived and snuffed him out. Narrowstrife has died! They were The Meddling Monk. The Wolf Roleblocker.

Boyle was at the Gallifreyan Dunkin Donuts getting some latte night snacking going when he met the cutest little The Meep known as The Meep! Sadly The Meep is not friendly and kidnapped Boyle and took him who knows where! Indy Has died, they were The Bad Wolf. The Town Healer.

Dr. Zone was no stranger to Time Travel. He is a Cyborg Time Traveler after all! So when he went for a stroll along the promenade overlooking an exposed tear in the space time continuum he expected to be quite alright! Sadly though he was not quite alright as a Weeping Angel who happened to be nearby grabbed him as we tossing a coin into the rift. Side has died. They were Strax the town Roleblocker.

Factions And Roles 9 Universal Heroes Ian & Barbara: Two Lovers who share a chat. If one dies they both die

Ace: Town Vigilante. Once a night can kill a player using Nitro-9, but if she hits non scum she will have her explosives confiscated.

Bad Wolf: Town Healer . Prevents Night Deaths from affecting targeted player. Can’t target same person twice, can target themselves.Madame Vastra/ Jenny Flynn : Town Investigator and Backup Investigator . each night can investigate one player and get Hero, Villain or Inconclusive

Strax: Town Roleblocker : Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can't target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly) The Watcher: Watches A Player each night to look for movement.

Clara The Impossible Girl: Will read Inconclusive to all investigations

Will read Inconclusive to all investigations 4 Universal Heroes: Vanilla Town 3 Universal Villains Grandfather Paradox: Wolf Recruiter. When Killed they will read as Town and they will recruit a new player who will have always been Grandfather Paradox (replace Dead Player with recruited player, leave Scum count the same.) Investigation will reveal him as A Villain

The Meddling Monk: Villain Roleblocker: Keeps a player from taking actions that night. can’t target same player twice or target themselves (that would be silly)

The Decayed Master: Stealthy Villain. Will read as Town to the Investigator

1 Dastardly Vanilla Villains 1 Omega The Serial Killer: Omega is escaping from The Anti Matter Dimension If Omega is day-killed or targeted by the vigilante, he will possess another player (of the eliminated player’s choice) to take on the SK mantle. The only way Omega can be defeated is if targeted by The Villain’s kill. If all the Villains are killed off before him Omega will be vulnerable to any town attempt to kill him. Rules Do not edit or delete posts on the daily Open Thread (OT), for any reason.

Do not quote directly or post screenshots from Discord in the daily OT

Do not discuss specific gameplay with other living players outside of the daily OT or Discord

Only votes posted directly in response to the designated vote thread are counted.

Be accommodating of different playing styles and different levels of role play (rp). Attack arguments, not people.

Ties Will Result in RNG deciding who of the tied players gets day killed.

Make At Least 3 posts a game day

Don’t Blink

Run Players Blip

Koala De Ville

Cork

Indy

Louie

Josephus Brown

Moolissa

Copy

Greenwitch

QQ

Marlowe

Jake

Lamb

Green

Narrow

Raven And Rose

MSD

J Sylence Mx

Moonster

Side

Important Modly Clarification: The Valeyard and Captain Jack are two alignment neutral roles that were given out to anyone who was a vanilla member of Wolf Or Town. So if there are more Roles than Players that’s why. Two Vanilla Players have one of these each

Twilight Will Be Friday December 8th at 2pm Pacific, 5pm Eastern, 10pm GMT

Allonsy!

