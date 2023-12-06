Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 90

Group 88 Results 75.00% Freedom Planet 2 Globe opera 75.00% Will You Snail? Death by Nanobots 66.67% Beacon Pines Epilogue 66.67% ESCHATOS Point of No Return (arranged) 58.33% Tohu Healing 50.00% Axiom Verge 2 Omni 50.00% Chained Echoes Standing Tall (The Mountains of Kortara) 50.00% Floppy Knights Battle at the Keep 50.00% Melatonin Future 50.00% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Ohn’ahran Groves 50.00% Tohu Paradoxical Oddity 41.67% Case of the Golden Idol Order Triumphs 41.67% Ballygon OBSESSION 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Shotaro Seo #09 33.33% EndCycle VS Tales Worth Remembering 33.33% Archvale King’s End 33.33% Later Alligator Gator Date 33.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Compounding – Save ver. 33.33% Jitsu Squad Pirate bay 25.00% Return to Monkey Island LeShip Lower Deck 25.00% Return to Monkey Island Scurvy Island 25.00% Pigments Ode to This Delicious Salad of Sliced Fruits 16.67% Saturnalia Prologue 16.67% Yoshi’s Story (NSO) Alpine Yoshi Remember The Fallen 46.15% Jelly Boy (NSO) Title Theme 46.15% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow The Waiting Night 46.15% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 真夜中のバベル [Len] 46.15% Citizen Sleeper Density 46.15% Good Knight Clash on the seven seas 46.15% Blue Archive Neo City Dive 46.15% Eastward Cranky Engine 46.15% Redout 2 The strings theory 46.15% Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Setting off! (Gonzola goblins) 46.15% Genshin Impact Combat Benath the Waves 46.15% Lila’s Sky Ark Up, Up Into the Mountain 41.67% Case of the Golden Idol Order Triumphs 41.67% Ballygon OBSESSION 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Shotaro Seo #09 33.33% EndCycle VS Tales Worth Remembering 33.33% Archvale King’s End 33.33% Later Alligator Gator Date 33.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Compounding – Save ver. 33.33% Jitsu Squad Pirate bay 25.00% Return to Monkey Island LeShip Lower Deck 25.00% Return to Monkey Island Scurvy Island 25.00% Pigments Ode to This Delicious Salad of Sliced Fruits 16.67% Saturnalia Prologue 16.67% Yoshi’s Story (NSO) Alpine Yoshi Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 90 is open until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

