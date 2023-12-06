Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 90

Group 88 Results
|75.00%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Globe opera
|75.00%
|Will You Snail?
|Death by Nanobots
|66.67%
|Beacon Pines
|Epilogue
|66.67%
|ESCHATOS
|Point of No Return (arranged)
|58.33%
|Tohu
|Healing
|50.00%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Omni
|50.00%
|Chained Echoes
|Standing Tall (The Mountains of Kortara)
|50.00%
|Floppy Knights
|Battle at the Keep
|50.00%
|Melatonin
|Future
|50.00%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Ohn’ahran Groves
|50.00%
|Tohu
|Paradoxical Oddity
|41.67%
|Case of the Golden Idol
|Order Triumphs
|41.67%
|Ballygon
|OBSESSION
|41.67%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Shotaro Seo #09
|33.33%
|EndCycle VS
|Tales Worth Remembering
|33.33%
|Archvale
|King’s End
|33.33%
|Later Alligator
|Gator Date
|33.33%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Compounding – Save ver.
|33.33%
|Jitsu Squad
|Pirate bay
|25.00%
|Return to Monkey Island
|LeShip Lower Deck
|25.00%
|Return to Monkey Island
|Scurvy Island
|25.00%
|Pigments
|Ode to This Delicious Salad of Sliced Fruits
|16.67%
|Saturnalia
|Prologue
|16.67%
|Yoshi’s Story (NSO)
|Alpine Yoshi
Remember The Fallen
|46.15%
|Jelly Boy (NSO)
|Title Theme
|46.15%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|The Waiting Night
|46.15%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|真夜中のバベル [Len]
|46.15%
|Citizen Sleeper
|Density
|46.15%
|Good Knight
|Clash on the seven seas
|46.15%
|Blue Archive
|Neo City Dive
|46.15%
|Eastward
|Cranky Engine
|46.15%
|Redout 2
|The strings theory
|46.15%
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
|Setting off! (Gonzola goblins)
|46.15%
|Genshin Impact
|Combat Benath the Waves
|46.15%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Up, Up Into the Mountain
|41.67%
|Case of the Golden Idol
|Order Triumphs
|41.67%
|Ballygon
|OBSESSION
|41.67%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Shotaro Seo #09
|33.33%
|EndCycle VS
|Tales Worth Remembering
|33.33%
|Archvale
|King’s End
|33.33%
|Later Alligator
|Gator Date
|33.33%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Compounding – Save ver.
|33.33%
|Jitsu Squad
|Pirate bay
|25.00%
|Return to Monkey Island
|LeShip Lower Deck
|25.00%
|Return to Monkey Island
|Scurvy Island
|25.00%
|Pigments
|Ode to This Delicious Salad of Sliced Fruits
|16.67%
|Saturnalia
|Prologue
|16.67%
|Yoshi’s Story (NSO)
|Alpine Yoshi
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 90 will be active until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 91 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 90 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 90 is open until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific