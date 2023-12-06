Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 6

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Patrick Hume, a client operations director from Van Nuys, California;

Kate Freeman, a financial manager originally from Lake Orion, Michigan; and

Ed Coulson, an economics & real estate professor from Dana Point, California.

Jeopardy!

REAL MEN OF SCIENCE // WATERY SONGS // HOUSE PARTY // OUT OF CON TEXT // I JUST WANT A LOVER LIKE ANY OTHER // WHAT DO I “GET”

DD1 – 600 – OUT OF CON TEXT – This 1849 work says, “Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is… prison” (Kate dropped 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Ed 2,600, Kate 200, Patrick 4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Ed 4,400, Kate 2,200, Patrick 7,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HODGEPODGE // DOUBLE TALK // CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS // AFRICAN CUISINE // DEWEY // DECIMALS

DD2 – 2,000 – DEWEY – U.S. educator & psychologist John Dewey helped develop this philosophic branch associated with William James (Ed added 3,000.)

DD3 (video) – 1,600 – AFRICAN CUISINE – Granular semolina goes by this name which is also the name of a stew made in Morocco, Algeria & Tunisia (Patrick dropped 3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Ed 14,600, Kate 9,000, Patrick 10,200.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – Subject of a 2003 film, his 1947 obituary said he fathered at least 100 & died of a heart attack at 14, at a California ranch

Ed and Patrick were correct on FJ. Ed added 5,801 to advance with 20,401.

Final scores: Ed 20,401, Kate 7,799, Patrick 18,001.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Civil Disobedience”? DD2 – What is pragmatism? DD3 – What is couscous? FJ – Who was Seabiscuit?

