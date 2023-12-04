The Monday Politics Thread is Not a Representative, But Plays One on SNL

Exhausted air traffic controllers are making more mistakes on the job amid a stretched workforce doing 10-hour workdays and 6-day workweeks, report says

For years, air traffic controllers have seen their ranks diminish, to the point where 10-hour days and six-day workweeks have become increasingly common among this group tasked with preserving safety in America’s skies. And the strain on controllers has led to a workforce that’s become demoralized and exhausted, which in turn has led to controllers becoming increasingly susceptible to making mistakes, according to The New York Times. Business Insider

Johnson moves to corral GOP hardliners as tension grows in ranks

The episode involving Greene, the full details of which have not been previously reported, illustrates how Johnson is still learning how to wrangle the hardliners in his conference – a crucial skill for governing over a rambunctious and razor-thin majority that just got even smaller after the expulsion of indicted former Rep. George Santos. Taking a page from his predecessor’s playbook, Johnson has tried to dole out commitments and face-time to some of his potential critics. But so far, the speaker’s strategy has had mixed results. CNN

Muslim leaders in swing states pledge to ‘abandon’ Biden over his refusal to call for ceasefire

“We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself,” Hussein said. “Families and children are being wiped out with our tax dollars,” he added. “What we are witnessing today is the tragedy upon tragedy.” The Guardian

Julianna Margulies apologizes for statements about Black, LGBTQ+ solidarity with Palestinians

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” Margulies said in a statement to Deadline and The Washington Post over the weekend. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop.” USA Today

The Gay Candidate Who Could Flip a California Congressional Seat for the Democrats

As Democrats look to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year, one of the candidates that may help them do that is a gay former federal prosecutor. Advocate

What Happens When a Poor State Guts Its Public University

Do West Virginia kids of modest means deserve the humanities? The Atlantic

Barbie doll honoring Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller is met with mixed emotions

An iconic chief of the Cherokee Nation, Wilma Mankiller, inspired countless Native American children as a powerful but humble leader who expanded early education and rural healthcare. Her reach is now broadening with a quintessential American honor: a Barbie doll in the late Mankiller’s likeness as part of toymaker Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” series. AP News

Column: Is Biden in trouble with Democrats over Gaza? Not as much as it looked

Most Democrats in Congress have rallied behind Biden’s policy, which combines support for Israel with pressure to minimize civilian casualties and work toward peace negotiations with Palestinians other than Hamas. When progressives in the House of Representatives organized a letter urging Biden to seek a “robust bilateral ceasefire,” only 24 of 213 Democrats signed on — about 11%. Los Angeles Times

Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Texas are major beneficiaries of US aid to Ukraine, report says

Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Texas are three of the US states to have benefited the most from aid sent to Ukraine, according to a map that the Biden Administration has been sending around Capitol Hill. The map is part of an effort to convince Republicans and the American public to support President Biden’s proposal to spend billions of dollars on the wars in Ukraine and Israel, as well as the Indo-Pacific region and border enforcement. Business Insider

George Santos Is the Sixth Congressman in History to Be Ousted by His Colleagues: Here Are the Other Five

From Confederate rebels to zany criminals — including one who celebrated his 80th birthday in prison this year — a look back at the U.S. House of Representatives’ most disgraced lawmakers People

Harris’ climate conference visit marks her latest appeal to crucial younger voters

Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to reassert her role in the upcoming presidential election during a global climate summit over the weekend, hoping to mobilize young voters animated by tackling climate change. CNN

DeSantis warns Republicans about Biden impeachment inquiry, says voters care more about border, economy

“When I’m going through Iowa, Republican voters obviously are not fond of Joe Biden. Yes they’re concerned about Hunter (Biden) and all this money, but they’re more concerned about what’s happening at our border. They’re more concerned about what’s happening with the economy,” DeSantis, also a former House lawmaker, added. USA Today

Biden used to keep quiet about Trump. Now Biden’s invoking his name to raise alarms

The past week of political conversation about health care is a case study in how the Biden campaign intends to draw contrasts with Trump and amplify the former president’s words to motivate Democrats and persuade independent and moderate Republican voters. NPR

‘Moderate’ or Roe v Wade killer: can Trump have it both ways on abortion?

Trump thinks he can run in 2024 as a “moderate” on abortion, Rolling Stone reported this week – even though he’s currently running ads in Iowa, a crucial state in the Republican primary, proclaiming himself “the most pro-life president ever”. It’s a title to which Trump has a legitimate claim: his three nominees to the supreme court not only handed the nation’s highest court a definitive conservative majority, but all three voted to overturn Roe v Wade in summer 2022. The Guardian

The push to restore Moku‘ula, Lahaina’s sacred royal island

In the aftermath of the devastating Maui wildfires that swept across Maui in early August, one Native Hawaiian landmark that’s been buried for a century is becoming a focal issue in the struggle to ensure the rebuilding efforts don’t forget Native Hawaiians. AsAmNews

Kirby says intelligence sources did not have access to Hamas’ attack plan after NYT report

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the intelligence community was not aware of a document detailing militant group Hamas’ plans to attack Israel that The New York Times reported on last week. The Hill

Biden Attempts to Reconcile With Arab and Muslim Americans Met With Skepticism, Anger

Democrats have tried to repair relationships with pro-Palestinian leaders. It hasn’t gone well, and Biden is ‘bleeding support,’ say critics The Messenger

A plea to Biden from longtime undocumented immigrants in Chicago: ‘Please don’t forget about us, we need job permits too’

Thousands of workers without permanent legal status — mostly from Mexico — traveled to Washington, D.C., last month along with community organizers, political leaders and even employers to push for the executive order. Though Arreguin couldn’t go, she said she shared her story with the Tribune to empower other immigrants to speak upandbolster the movement that could materialize work permits for the estimated 7.8 million workers in the U.S. without legal permission. Chicago Tribune

How Sandra Day O’Connor Was a Friend to LGBTQ+ People on the Supreme Court

In 2013, O’Connor made news when she officiated a same-sex marriage at the Supreme Court only months after the high court decided to legalize marriage equality. The couple was Jeff Trammell and Stuart Serkin of Washington, D.C. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had officiated one before her. Advocate

Georgia Supreme Court Blocks Republican Attempt To Remove Fani Willis

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled that they would not review rules establishing a commission allowing legislators to remove or discipline elected prosecutors. Black Enterprise

Henry Kissinger Was a War Criminal Responsible for Millions of Deaths

Henry Kissinger was one of the US empire’s proudest, most prolifically murderous foot soldiers. Teen Vogue

Police raid Moscow gay bars after a Supreme Court ruling labeled LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’

Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported. NBC News

Ukraine war: Russia accused of killing unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukraine has launched an investigation after a video emerged purportedly showing Russian troops killing two Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered. BBC

When Gaza lost phone and internet connection under Israeli attack, this activist found a way to get Palestinians back online

The Egyptian writer and activist is the founder of Connecting Gaza, a grassroots initiative that uses eSIMs – or virtual SIM cards – to help Palestinians skirt telecommunication blackouts amid Israeli airstrikes across the territory. CNN

Nepal Registers First Same-Sex Marriage

Maya Gurung and Surendra Pandey’s marriage registration in the Dorje village council office, set against the backdrop of the mountains west of Kathmandu, was the first time a municipality allowed a couple of the same legal sex to be married. Gurung is a transgender woman but is legally recognized as male in the country. She and Pandey held a Hindu wedding ceremony in 2017, according to Human Rights Watch. Advocate

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Israel-Lebanon border for third day

The Israeli military said its soldiers were lightly injured when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a vehicle in the Beit Hillel area of northern Israel. Jerusalem Post

France: German killed in central Paris attack, 2 wounded

French and German officials expressed shock and sadness on Sunday, following an attack in Paris that killed a young German tourist and injured two others. Deutsche Welle

Henry Kissinger’s Cambodia legacy of bombs and chaos

During the Vietnam War, Kissinger and then-President Richard Nixon ordered clandestine bombing raids on neutral Cambodia, in an effort to flush out Viet Cong forces in the east of country. Altogether, the US dropped more than 2 million tons of bombs on Cambodia from 1965-1973. For context, the Allies dropped just over 2 million tons of bombs during the whole of World War II, including the bombs that struck Hiroshima and Nagasaki. BBC

Dozens attend protest in Tel Aviv against Israeli bombardment of Gaza

Dozens of people attended a noisy fringe protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night outside the Israeli military’s headquarters, protesting against the renewed bombardment on Gaza that they blame for the halt in the release of the estimated 130 hostages still held by Hamas. The Guardian

